FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 20.000-22.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 20.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FedEx also updated its FY25 guidance to $20.00-22.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FedEx to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $303.88.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,320,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,912. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,919 shares of company stock valued at $36,964,009 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

