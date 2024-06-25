Fermata Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.16. 856,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

