Fermata Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 777,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,943,000 after buying an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.82. 137,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.77 and a 200-day moving average of $246.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

