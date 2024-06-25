Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYLD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 122,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 44,138 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EYLD traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 215,109 shares. The stock has a market cap of $362.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $38.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

