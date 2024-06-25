Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 913.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.29. 3,738,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544,796. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

