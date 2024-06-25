Fermata Advisors LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 339,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.76. 652,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,742. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.96. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

