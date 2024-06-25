Fermata Advisors LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up about 1.3% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,295,000 after acquiring an additional 233,546 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,966,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 821,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after buying an additional 52,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 251,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,465. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.98.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.