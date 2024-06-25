Fermata Advisors LLC Has $855,000 Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (down from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.55.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $6.25 on Tuesday, reaching $101.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,978,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average is $118.12. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,721,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

