Fermata Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,956,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,650,008. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $257.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.71 and a 200-day moving average of $164.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

