Fermata Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 3.9% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,941,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 13,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 21,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $364.13. 487,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,504. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.55. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $368.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.