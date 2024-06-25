Filecoin Price Reaches $4.47 (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.47 or 0.00007199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and $118.21 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,168,921 coins and its circulating supply is 564,920,776 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

