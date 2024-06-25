Financial Designs Corp Buys 3,962 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Financial Designs Corp lifted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Financial Designs Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Designs Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 374,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 27,028 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 315,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 231,624 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

BALT remained flat at $29.98 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,308 shares. The stock has a market cap of $652.07 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

