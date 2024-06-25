Financial Designs Corp Invests $256,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Financial Designs Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 0.2% of Financial Designs Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. 12,494,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,805,434. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.