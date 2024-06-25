Financial Survey: Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) & Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pluri and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluri -6,339.59% -248.48% -49.90% Passage Bio N/A -68.53% -51.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pluri and Passage Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluri $341,000.00 78.20 -$28.32 million ($4.13) -1.20 Passage Bio N/A N/A -$102.06 million ($1.53) -0.59

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pluri has higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio. Pluri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

16.6% of Pluri shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Pluri shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Passage Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pluri and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluri 0 0 0 0 N/A Passage Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Passage Bio has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 889.01%. Given Passage Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Pluri.

Volatility and Risk

Pluri has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passage Bio has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Pluri on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluri

Pluri Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production. The company's development pipeline includes PLX-PAD, is composed of maternal mesenchymal stromal cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase III study for orthopedic, phase II study for COVID-19, and phase I/II clinical study for Steroid-Refractory cGVHD indications; and PLX-R18, is composed of fetal MSC like cells originating from the placenta that is currently under phase I study for HCT and pilot study for ARS indications. It is also involved in the development of modified PLX cells. The company was formerly known as Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Pluri Inc. in July 2022. Pluri Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and other program for huntington's disease. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. Passage Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

