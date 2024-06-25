Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 312 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 249.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,914,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,823. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $358.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

