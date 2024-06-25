First Financial Corp IN Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.2 %

PM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,268,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,149. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

