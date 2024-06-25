First Financial Corp IN Has $95,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,196,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after buying an additional 1,386,924 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,043,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,251,000 after buying an additional 886,068 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 122.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,353,000 after buying an additional 840,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,863,000 after buying an additional 714,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,932. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

