First Financial Corp IN Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $404,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $248.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

