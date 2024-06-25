First Financial Corp IN Sells 451 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG traded down $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $128.52. 1,511,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,043. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $173.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

