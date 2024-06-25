First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.79 and last traded at $89.59. Approximately 2,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.32.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $138.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average is $88.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,039,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

