Flower City Capital Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Flower City Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period.

VIOO traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,048. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.43.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

