Flower City Capital Purchases 20,472 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Flower City Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up approximately 30.6% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Flower City Capital owned approximately 0.97% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $46,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,507,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,851,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,212. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $185.74 and a 1-year high of $248.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

