Fourth Sail Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 726,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,622,000. Endava accounts for 8.2% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned 1.26% of Endava as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 4,429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of Endava stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,199. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Endava in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAVA

About Endava

(Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.