Fourth Sail Capital LP Decreases Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Fourth Sail Capital LP reduced its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,165 shares during the period. PriceSmart makes up about 0.7% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned about 0.09% of PriceSmart worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,533,000 after acquiring an additional 141,920 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $430,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $40,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,406.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $430,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,087,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,260,293. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PSMT

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.87. The company had a trading volume of 117,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.09. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.