Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Down 3%

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.15 and last traded at $50.19. 9,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 619,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXF. StockNews.com cut shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.