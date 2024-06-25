Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,075 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 745 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,577.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.58. 1,482,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,153,930. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

