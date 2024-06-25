FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. FTI Consulting makes up 0.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,781,294.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,781,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $11,163,977. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FCN

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FCN traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.64. The stock had a trading volume of 169,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,327. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.81 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.