FUNToken 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.09 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. FUNToken has a market cap of $42.90 million and $1.09 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One FUNToken token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

