Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $160.94. 203,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

