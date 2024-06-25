Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,746 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $111,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.0 %

XOM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.04. 3,629,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,245,232. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $449.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

