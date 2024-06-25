Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $23.14 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cummins worth $23,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Cummins by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CMI stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.27. 176,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,058. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

