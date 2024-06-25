Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 42,972 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 100.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,972 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $62,323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,437 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 868,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,880,000 after purchasing an additional 305,866 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $8,595,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 195.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 304,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 201,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 391,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,945. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

