Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,115,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,979,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 400.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,771,000 after buying an additional 125,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $214,216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Markel Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock traded down $12.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,579.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,981. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,568.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,495.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

