Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,443 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 65,971 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.57. 691,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,291. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

