Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 15,271 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,271 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $54,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 2,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 6,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 81.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $9.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.92. 915,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,490. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

