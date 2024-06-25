Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 266,367 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 61.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 266,367 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in Vale by 1,422.7% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022,188 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vale by 49,161.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Vale by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,756 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Vale by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,396,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 112.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. 7,860,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,782,189. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.