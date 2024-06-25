Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 45,833 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,833 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $68,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.59. The company had a trading volume of 20,077,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,543,570. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.71 and its 200-day moving average is $164.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

