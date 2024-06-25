Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.48. 129,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,873. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.86 and a 1 year high of $168.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.09.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

