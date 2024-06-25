Getech Group (LON:GTC) Shares Up 9.2%

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 12,072,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,178% from the average daily volume of 368,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.93 ($0.04).
Getech Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.89.
About Getech Group
Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.
