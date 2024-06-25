Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,542 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,866,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

EG traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.92. 51,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.33 and its 200 day moving average is $375.08. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $417.92.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

