Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VO traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,276. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

