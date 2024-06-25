Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 126,590 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 51,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMFG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. 404,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,566. The company has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

