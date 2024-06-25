Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Albany International worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 81.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Albany International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albany International

In other Albany International news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $220,388.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at $582,937.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Albany International stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $84.52. The stock had a trading volume of 29,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,617. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average of $90.36. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AIN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

