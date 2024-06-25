Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $4.93 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 25,086 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $783,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,273,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,419,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,072,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.34.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,865,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,544,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

