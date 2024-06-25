Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $7.30 Million Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,551 shares during the quarter. FLEX LNG comprises approximately 1.3% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

FLEX LNG Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FLNG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,907. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $90.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 118.11%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.