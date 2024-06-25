Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in DocuSign by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.36. 1,122,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,037. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $772,063.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,890.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,107 shares of company stock worth $4,861,484. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

