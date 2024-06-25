Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 12,711 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 373,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,711 shares during the quarter. Compass Diversified makes up 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Compass Diversified worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,043,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 21,508.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,690,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,845,000 after buying an additional 3,673,132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,633,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after buying an additional 126,072 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 708,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 71,075 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,838. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Larry L. Enterline bought 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $184,030.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,975.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CODI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CODI stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 46,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $524.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 588.27%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Stories

