Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 437.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 50,266 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 133,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.31. 1,115,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,698. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average is $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.