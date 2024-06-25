Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 9,139 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the quarter. Hercules Capital makes up approximately 2.0% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Hercules Capital worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,580,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,015,000 after buying an additional 59,263 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hercules Capital by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,414,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,254,000 after acquiring an additional 381,318 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 691,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $261,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. 551,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,898. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $20.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

About Hercules Capital

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

