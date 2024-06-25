Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBIL. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,396,000 after buying an additional 1,653,211 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 10,628.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,253,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,020 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,514,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after purchasing an additional 182,103 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,023,000 after buying an additional 77,589 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $100.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,656. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.64 and a 52 week high of $100.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.93.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

